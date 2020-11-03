Secunderabad Cantonment board residents decry lack of relief, aid

Secunderabad: While the State government is claiming it is providing all help and relief to those hit by the recent torrential rains and consequent floods, the people in low-lying areas in Secunderabad Cantonment areas allege no help of any sort from the government. They lambast the SCB officials for turning blind to their plight.

"Around 300 residents residing over here are affected by recent flood and it has been more than a week that no SCB official have visited our homes. The officials and ward members have promised us relief funds, but we have not yet received any financial assistance," said Mahender, a resident of Ranga Garden, Picket.

Residents alleged that only 10 per cent of relief fund is being provided by SCB and not covering all the areas including Sanjeevaiah Nagar, Laxmi Nagar Basti, Bowenpally, Picket and West Marredpally. "Our whole area has been worst affected due to recent floods.

Though the State government has announced to give relief funds to flood victims, no official till today has visited our homes, also various houses got damages. We have taken this issue to the authorities concerned, but in vain," deplored Ramesh, a resident of Sanjeevaiah Nagar.

Due to the recent heavy downpour, many colonies in SCB ward 4 got inducted. Many times, the people complained about the issue but they turned a deaf ear to public pleas. As a result, affected people forced to pool an amount of Rs 30,000 to buy an electric motor to pump out water.

Various slum areas are still in water, according to Shravan Kumar, social worker, SCB Ward 4. "Not only the relief fund distributed by SCB is not sufficient, but it is being extended only in very limited areas.

Especially, Sanjeevaiah Nagar has been badly affected due to floods but yet no help has been provided by the SCB officials. The government must take pity on their condition and every flood victim should be compensated," pleaded Telukunta Satish Gupta, a social activist, Ward 5.