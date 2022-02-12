Secunderabad Cantonment Board's Praja Darbar gets tepid response

Secunderabad: A Praja Darbar was organised by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board for clarifying various queries related to birth and death certificates on Friday. However, only a very few locals attended the session.



According to SCB officials, this type of interactive session was organised at SCB for the first time. The SCB is planning to hold such sessions every 15 days on various issues where residents can seek redressal. B Ajith Reddy, CEO, SCB said, "As daily we are receiving many complaints from the locals regarding various issues through many representation letters, we thought of organising a Praja Darbar every 15 days where a particular issue will be taken up such as water issue, property tax etc. We have not been directed by the State or Central governments. We have taken the decision from the administration point of view."

He further added to make the process easy. "Now no need to visit the Board regularly, as SCB has introduced E- Chawani app where one can easily download the new death and birth certificates. The Board has also planned to set up a special facilitation counter for handing over death and birth certificates. The Board has planned to issue the certificate within three days by charging a minimal amount. We are hoping that with these interactive sessions, SCB will try to solve the issues of locals."

Meanwhile, a few locals have attended the Darbar due to lack of awareness regarding this event. For the next session, SCB should plan for an awareness campaign or door-to-door publicity so that more people can visit the Board for solving their grievances, locals opined.