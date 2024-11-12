Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Advocates for Governance Reforms and Infrastructure Development

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh engaged in a meeting today with Secunderabad Cantonment CEO Shri Madhukar Naik and members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee, including Shri Prasad Chauhan, to address pressing issues facing the region.

A significant point of discussion was the long-overdue Cantonment Board elections, which have not been conducted since 2015. The MLA highlighted concerns that the continual postponement of these elections, which were expected to take place in 2020, has led to chaotic governance that undermines democratic principles. He appealed for the elections to be held promptly and suggested merging the cantonment area with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to streamline administration.

In addition to governance issues, Sriganesh proposed that the cantonment board begin collecting taxes on commercial buildings owned by the cantonment as a means to generate additional revenue for the government. He emphasized the necessity of allocating pending service charges amounting to Rs 900 crore to support these initiatives.

The MLA also expressed the Congress government's request, led by Revanth Reddy, for allocating appropriate land for the establishment of an integrated residential school within the cantonment area.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has advocated for an increase in water supply for the region, proposing an increase from the current 5.9 million gallons per day (MGD) to 6.9 MGD to enhance the convenience for residents. Discussions regarding this request involved OSD Ajith Reddy, Cantonment CEO Madhukar Naik, and Water Works MD Ashok Reddy.

In a positive development, Sriganesh extended his gratitude to the Cantonment CEO for agreeing to offer discounts on water bills and for cooperating on a one-time settlement scheme regarding outstanding water bill payments, a move aimed at easing the financial burden on residents.