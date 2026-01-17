Secunderabad Division launches month-long fire safety drive

Hyderabad: TheSecunderabad Division of South Central Railway has initiated a month-long fire safety and anti-smoking drive to enhance passenger safety and prevent fire-related incidents across trains and railway premises.

The campaign, which commenced on January 9 and is scheduled to run until February 8, focuses on eliminating fire hazards, the unauthorised carriage of inflammable materials, and general violations of safety protocols. As part of the initiative, railway authorities have already carried out extensive inspections across 43 luggage and brake van coaches, 25 railway yards, including washing and pit lines, and 17 stations within the division. Reflecting a policy of strict enforcement, two cases have already been registered against individuals for tobacco-related fire safety violations.

Officials stated that special emphasis is being placed on preventing the transport of dangerous items such as gas cylinders and flammable cans. Checks are also being conducted to ensure that coach corridors, doorways, and pantry passages remain unobstructed. Furthermore, the ban on flame-based cooking and smoking inside trains is being rigorously enforced to mitigate risks.

Electrical safety measures form a core part of the drive, with teams working to remove loose wiring, replace bypassed fuses, and close panel gaps. Generator rooms in power cars are being closely monitored, with the deployment of trained AC mechanics and escorting staff to maintain high safety standards.

A total of 150 safety checks have been completed so far by a joint force comprising the Railway Protection Force and the mechanical, commercial, operating, electrical, and safety wings. Under the Operation Samraksha banner, both passengers and pantry staff are being educated on fire prevention. Railway officials are also ensuring that fire extinguishers and smoke detection systems in coaches and pantry cars are fully functional. Authorities have reminded the public through social media and station announcements that smoking or carrying inflammable items on railway property remains a punishable offence.