Secunderabad: MMTS 2nd phase yet to begin

Secunderabad: Denizens have expressed anguish that despite several pleas for starting MMTS second phase, their requests remain unheard.



Suburban Train Travelers Association and opposition leaders have now increased their pitch demanding the government to run the trains for the benefit of the general public.

A joint project of the Ministry of Railways and Telangana government on the basis of cost-sharing (one third by the South Central Railways and two third by the state government) was to be initiated but yet to complete. According to SCR officials, Rs 750 crore that railways spent, Rs 190 crore was sanctioned from the State government. An approximate amount of Rs 450 crore was still pending with the State government for the project.

"Though so much amount was spent on MMTS phase II, the railways was unable to run MMTS trains on Secunderabad - Bolarum - Medchal section even after 'doubling' of rail lines and 'electrification'. I appeal to railways not to wait for funds and commence MMTS second phase services," demanded, Noor Ahmed Ali General Secretary, Suburban Train Travellers Association.

As MMTS is the most economical and popular public transport solution for urban cities many people are eagerly waiting for the second phase service to start soon.

"The MMTS Phase-II works are in execution stage since 2014. The commuting to Hi-Tec City from North-Eastern parts presently takes two hours by road due to the abominable traffic conditions. This distance would be covered in 45 minutes if the proposed MMTS Phase II is executed, as it would give relief to a lot of public. I request the State government to allocate the remaining funds so that the project gets completed," said BT Srinivasan, General secretary, Federation of Malkajgiri resident welfare association.

"Commencing the second phase of MMTS especially towards Medchal from Secunderabad covering Malkajgiri, Alwal, Bolarum areas are much needed. As most of the roads in this area fall under Cantonment, extending roads to the increasing population is becoming a hurdle and few roads are kept closed by Cantonment now and then without proper notice that is leading to heavy traffic. If MMTS second phase commences then it would bring down the burden," said Rohith Vakrala, resident of Bolarum.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior officer, SCR, said, "Though SCR is negotiating the works with State government but railways has not stopped the works. MMTS Phase-II project has been taken up for a distance of 90 km on various stretches including Medchal-Bolarum stretch , Tellapur-Ramachandrapuram , Ramachandrapuram - Patancheru , Moula Ali-Ghatkesar and Secunderabad-Bolaram."

Apart from this, Sanathnagar- Moula Ali line works are in brisk phase and works have been completed for five upcoming link stations and a station building.

Why MMTS services not yet resumed, ask residents

"When everything is slowly returning to normal and suburban train services in other cities like Mumbai , Kolkata and Chennai have been resumed, then why MMTS service has not been started?" Questioned daily passengers of MMTS. Recently locals and CPI leaders submitted a written representation to SCB officials regarding resumption of MMTS services.

"The only means of public transport from my area is the bus or train. As everything is slowly resuming to life , it would be better if MMTS services resumes," said V Raju, resident of Jamia Osmania.