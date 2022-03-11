Secunderabad: Pipeline works stopped midway, residents fume

Secunderabad: The laying of new drainage pipeline works which was stopped midway is causing hardship to residents of Vasavi Nagar, Secunderabad. Locals requested the Secunderabad Cantonment officials to resume the work as soon as possible.

Rohan, resident of Vasavi Nagar said, "the laying of new pipeline works started in the first week of March but was suddenly stopped due to which locals commuting in this lane are facing hardship."

"Many vehicles skid as there is mud spread all around. The reason behind the works being stopped midway is not known. We have also complained to the concerned officials but all fell on deaf ears," said a local of SCB.