Secunderabad: Third- line between Kolnur and Potkapalli commissioned

Secunderabad: The significant third line project by South Central Railway in the Grand Trunk route of Telangana region via, Kazipet – Balharshah project has been given further boost with the completion and commissioning of works between Kolnur and Potkapalli for a distance of 7.746 Kms, along with electrification and yard remodeling.

The completion of the new section will provide continuous third line facility for train operations along a stretch of 64 Kms between Potkapalli – Mandamarri, including the third line on Godavari Bridge between Manchiryal & Peddampet.

''The section between Kazipet – Balharshah on South Central Railway majorly comes under Telangana state, with a minor portion falling in the State of Maharashtra. To decongest this high-density section, the tripling works between Raghavapuram – Mandamarri for a distance of 33 Kms have been completed in the year 2016.

To further ease the traffic, tripling & electrification on the balance stretch of Kazipet – Balharshah section, for a distance of 202 Kms (Telangana-159 Kms & Maharashtra-43 Kms) has been sanctioned in the year 2015-16 with an estimated cost of Rs 2,063 Crore.

The execution of third line works of the entire project is being taken up simultaneously in different sections and the works in all stretches of both Telangana & Maharashtra region are progressing in the fast pace,'' said a senior officer, SCR.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway appreciated the efforts Team of both Secunderabad Division and construction organisation who have commissioned the work, with minimum impact to the train operations.

He opined that completion of Kazipet – Balharshah tripling project eases the congestion in this Grand Trunk route and facilitates handling of higher number of trains in a more efficient manner.