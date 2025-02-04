Seethakka urges Union govt to increase funds for Anganwadi centres

Hyderabad: The State government urged the Union government to increase funding for Anganwadi centres in the State. The State’s Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka submitted proposals to implement a breakfast scheme for children attending Anganwadi centres in Telangana, during her meeting with Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi in New Delhi on Monday.

Seethakka who was accompanied by TG Foods Chairman M A Fahim and Women and Child Welfare Commissioner Kanti Wesley highlighted the urgent need to upgrade existing infrastructure and enhance nutritional support for children.

Currently, 35,700 Anganwadi Centres operate across Telangana, serving 8.6 lakh children aged three to six years under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme. Seethakka emphasised Telangana's efforts in providing comprehensive nutrition for women and children through the Integrated Child Development scheme.

Under the proposed scheme, each child will receive breakfast daily, with an estimated cost of 78 per child per day, totalling Rs 206 crore per year.

Annapurna Devi welcomed the proposal, acknowledging the importance of providing breakfast at Anganwadi centres. She assured that the Centre would support the initiative and discuss its funding in the upcoming budget meetings.

She also announced plans to visit Telangana soon to review existing women and child welfare schemes.