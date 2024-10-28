Senior Congress leader Indrasena Reddy passes away

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader Indrasena Reddy passed away on Sunday. Indrasena Reddy, who had been battling health issues for some time, breathed his last as his condition worsened. His family members shared the news of his passing.

Indrasena Reddy was known for his close association with the family of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Throughout his political career, he held significant roles, including serving as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and as the National General Secretary of the Youth Congress. The Congress party has expressed deep sorrow over his loss, with party members offering their condolences and extending their support to Reddy’s family during this difficult time.

Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar expressed profound condolences over his demise. Remembering his active involvement in the second phase of the Telangana movement, Speaker Prasad Kumar remarked that his passing is a significant loss to Telangana society. PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also recalled his active role in the Telangana movement.