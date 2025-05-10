Set up departmental electrical store in every dist HQ: Dy CM to officials

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the increasing future power needs in the State, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu directed the power utilities to prepare an action plan for the next five years with the aim of providing quality power to all sectors.

A review meeting was held with the managements of the State power utilities at the Secretariat on Friday, regarding this action plan. The Principal Secretary, Energy Department and the CMDs of the power utilities, have submitted the presentations on the demand estimates to be recorded in the next five years and the activities to be undertaken by the utilities accordingly.

Principal Secretary, Energy Department, Sandeep Kumar Sultania said that the existing power generation capacity was 20,883 MW, with the total contracted capacity being 26,183 MW. The Central Electricity Authority has estimated that the peak electricity demand will reach 24,215 MW by the financial year 2030. He mentioned the necessary steps being taken by power generation companies like Singareni, NTPC, and Genco to meet this demand.

TG Transco Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Bhaskar and Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited Musharraf Faruqui briefed about the growing power demand and challenges facing supply of power in the peak hours.

The Vice Chairman and Managing Director of REDCO Anila, stated that presently Telangana has solar power plants with a capacity of 7,913 MW, and measures are being taken to increase this to 19,874 MW by 2030.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that there is a pressing need to work from now to ensure a quality power supply for future generations, and the government will fully cooperate to successfully complete the proposed action plans of power utilities. Further, he instructed the CMDs of DISCOMs to establish a departmental electrical store in every newly formed district headquarters, as such stores have so far been available only in combined district head quarters.