SFI demands rollback

Hyderabad: The SFI Telangana State Committee demanded the Telangana State RTC management to immediately withdraw its decision to increase bus pass charges by 20 percent.

SFI State President S Rajanikanth and State Secretary T Nagaraju said on Monday that students in rural areas are already facing severe difficulties due to previously increased bus fares and student pass charges.

“If the fares are increased by 20 per cent again, there is a risk that students from weaker sections, especially those who rely on buses for higher education, will be deprived of their education,” he said.

“The RTC management is already not running buses for students on many routes.

It is a mischievous act to think of increasing fares and bus passes in the context of demands to increase the number of buses and provide free bus facilities. The idea of increasing the pass charges should be abandoned immediately. Otherwise, SFI will call for agitation programmes in front of all depots,” he warned.