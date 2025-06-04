Sheep prices see sharp spike ahead of Bakrid

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) festival, Hyderabad is witnessing an unprecedented surge in livestock prices, with sheep fetching significantly higher rates than previous years. Traders attribute this sharp increase to a confluence of factors, including adverse weather conditions across various districts and states, alongside stricter regulations governing animal transport.

A pair of sheep is currently being sold between Rs 26,000 and Rs 32,000 in city markets, representing an increase of nearly Rs 8,000 compared to last year’s prices. For instance, a medium-sized pair that commanded between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 in temporary markets like Balapur and Mehdipatnam last year is now priced at around Rs 30,000. Cattle, meanwhile, are retailing from Rs 50,000 to as much as Rs 2 lakh each. This escalating cost is forcing Muslim families planning their annual ritual sacrifice to navigate markets diligently to find an animal within their budget.

Traders have begun establishing stalls on roadsides in areas such as Falaknuma, Chandrayanagutta, Barkas, Chanchalguda, Bahadurpura, Kishan Bagh, Asif Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Golconda, and Bowenpally, among others, expressing optimism about selling their stock before the festival on Saturday.

The severe weather, including heavy rainfall in various districts and neighbouring states, has led to sheep arriving in the city in wet conditions. Consequently, traders are employing halogen bulbs and lighting at their camps and sale points to keep the animals dry. Shahid Ali, a resident of Saidabad, who purchased a pair of sheep for Rs32,000 at the Jalpally market, noted the significant jump. “Last year, I bought a pair for Rs24,000, which yielded 14 kg of meat,” he explained. A trader who had sourced livestock from Shadnagar highlighted the stringent rules and regulations now governing the bringing of stock into the city. He explained that all animals undergo examination, and traders must obtain necessary certificates and receipts to confirm their fitness for slaughter or travel before being allowed into city markets. Livestock is being sourced from local markets like Jalpally and Jiyaguda, as well as districts such as Singichella, Bhongir, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Sangareddy, Zaheerabad, Vikarabad, Tandur, and Kurnool. Animals are also arriving from other states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Abubakar Bin Mohammed, another trader at Jalpally, specialises in the Nellore breed, which he identifies as the tallest sheep breed in India. He noted a significant price increase this season, selling a pair of Nellore sheep for Rs60,000 – at least 25 per cent higher than the previous year. Various other breeds, including Telangana Potla, Dumba, Kadga, Nasi, Khassi, Menda, and Jamunapuri (known for long ears), are also available. The Khassi breed is particularly expensive, starting from Rs 60,000 a pair and potentially reaching Rs1 lakh depending on size, as it is often bred as a pet in rural households of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Maulana Mohammed Rizwan Qureshi, Khatib of Mecca Masjid, provided clarification on the age and health requirements for sacrificial animals. “A sacrificial sheep or goat must be above the age of one year, while a sacrificial bull, ox, or buffalo must be above two years,” he stated. He added that all animals should be free from any obvious defects.