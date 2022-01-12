Shifting of electric poles: GHMC passes the buck to TSSPDCL

Hyderabad: Reacting to the report published in The Hans India on Tuesday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation informed that with regard to shifting of electric poles from Himmatpura to Fateh Darwaza as part of road-widening, the work has to be completed in all aspects by the TSSPDCL. It clarified that there is no delay by the GHMC. According to the report 'Commuters livid over electric poles in the middle of roads' even as the GHMC sanctioned an amount of Rs 60 lakh to the TSSPDCL towards shifting of poles on the stretch two years ago, the TSSPDCL failed to complete the task, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Road-widening has been going on at the Himmatpura-Fateh Darwaza stretch for close to five years. Though the work near the stretch was completed two years back, shifting of electric poles has been pending. After the report was published, GHMC informed that it has remitted Rs 23.59 lakh to TSSPDCL on April 15, 2019, for shifting of 33 kv lines, and Rs 63.14 lakh on January 17, 2020, for shifting of poles and transformers.

"The same was discussed in the presence of the MLA, the corporator, the zonal commissioner and concerned officials to expedite the work. The shifting works have to be completed in all aspects by the TSSPDCL. There is no delay from the GHMC side," informed officials.











