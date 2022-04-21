Showcasing business potential of AP–The Hans Group initiative

Hyderabad: A conclave to showcase the business potential of Visakhapatnam, the City of Destiny, is being organised by the management of the Hans group. The two-day conclave, which will witness an impressive representation from a cross-section of business sectors will provide valuable insights and perspectives on the business opportunities that exist in Andhra Pradesh. In a first of the series, the Hans Group has decided to hold a business conclave on April 22 and 23 at Visakhapatnam in association with the World Trade Centre (WTC), Visakhapatnam.

The Hans India and Bizz Buzz Business Conclave, a platform to share information, assess potential, generate ideas and benefit from the experience, provides entrepreneurs an opportunity to profit from ideas. The Guests of Honour for the inaugural session include Baushuan Ger, Taiwan Ambassador to India, and Robin van Puyenbroeck, Executive Director - Business Development, WTCA, New York.

The Conclave will throw light on key sectors like IT, Electronics, Start-ups, Pharmaceuticals, Food Processing, Tourism, Petrochemicals, Shipping and Logistics. Over 600 business delegates are expected to attend the sessions during the two days.

Each session will have top personalities from different sectors as speakers. This includes, J A Chowdary, Chairman, Indian Blockchain Standards Committee, VSRK Prasad, Director Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Murali Krishna Rambhatla, Director Bentley Systems, Gowri Prasad General Manager Jio, Mohan Kancharla, Director TCS, Sairam Vedam CMO Cigniti Technologies, CVD Ram Prasad, Director STPI, Krishna Sagaar Rao, Organisational Strategist, Bharadwaj Pudipeddi, Director TCL, Sanjay N Co-founder Druva Aerospace, Poornima Shenoy, Board of Director, Dixon Technologies, IYR Krishna Rao, former Chief Secretary, AP, K Vijay Mohan President TTAA, Sridhar Kosaraju, Niamaisoft Systems and Nanda Kishore Reddy, IIS MD APTS, Group CEO-AOEITA will be among many to other distinguished speakers.

They will focus on business environment and investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh besides other issues related to business, trade and industry.

Visakhapatnam, the City of Destiny, has been chosen as the venue for the first conclave since the coastal city is endowed with unique features. It's the biggest city in Andhra Pradesh, among the top cities on the East Coast of India and is on course to become the Business capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Above all, it's a cosmopolitan city with ample presence of the services sector, trade, industry as well as tourism. The city has all the necessary attributes to emerge as a major commercial and business hub in India over the next few years. After an in-depth exploration, The Hans Group has decided to embark on a mission to organise Bizz Buzz Business Conclaves (BBBCs), mega business and industrial conclaves, in Tier-2 cities. This is just the beginning. More conclaves to come in future.