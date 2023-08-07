Singer Madhu Priya pays melody tributes to Gaddar

Hyderabad: After the death of Gaddar, the government has planned a series of special events to honor the beloved singer. Official ceremonies will mark Gaddar's final journey.

Tributes will be held at the Martyrs' Stupa and the statue of Ambedkar. After that, Gaddar's body will be taken to his home in Alwal.

Singer Madhu Priya remembered Gaddar by singing a song about him. She paid rich tributes to the late artist.

People across the country are mourning the loss of this legendary singer who touched many hearts with his music.