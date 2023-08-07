Live
- PM Modi to hold meeting with Northeast NDA MPs
- Congress Senior leader injured at Gaddar's last rites
- Lok Sabha passes bill to facilitate registration of J&K pharmacists under Pharmacy Act, also clears Mediation Bill
- Delhi High Court seeks Centre's stand on PIL against 'illegally' constructed religious structures
- Corrupt Minister Cheluvarayaswamy must be sacked immediately: AAP demands
- SEBI to consider provisions for unexplained suspicious trading patterns
- AAP opposes Delhi Services Bill, asks BJP to fulfill wishes of Vajpayee, Advani
- Senior Journalist dies of heart attack at Gaddar's last rites
- IPS officers CV Anand, Jitender and Rajeev Ratan promoted as DGs
- Chidambaram terms Delhi services bill 'unconstitutional'
Singer Madhu Priya pays melody tributes to Gaddar
Singer Madhu Priya remembered Gaddar by singing a song about him. She paid rich tributes to the late artist
Hyderabad: After the death of Gaddar, the government has planned a series of special events to honor the beloved singer. Official ceremonies will mark Gaddar's final journey.
Tributes will be held at the Martyrs' Stupa and the statue of Ambedkar. After that, Gaddar's body will be taken to his home in Alwal.
People across the country are mourning the loss of this legendary singer who touched many hearts with his music.
