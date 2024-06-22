‘Slums to Oxford’ turns into beacon of hope for children of a lesser god

Hyderabad: In often-overlooked corners of society, especially slums where household helpers, labourers, street vendors, and even child labourers strive to make ends meet, ‘Slums to Oxford’ provides a beacon of hope. This initiative by the Sakina Foundation has surpassed 600 days of active engagement and is lighting the path to education and empowerment which impacted over 500 learners of various age groups.

Whenever we talk about the slum, a picture of a highly populated urban residential area consisting of densely packed housing units of weak build quality and often associated with poverty comes to our mind. ‘Slums to Oxford’, an evening school and learning centre is breaking barriers and transforming lives, welcoming individuals as young as seven to 80-year-olds. Since its initiation on October 2, 2022, the initiative has been led and backed financially by Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, Chairman Trustee of Sakina Foundation and supported by the ‘Hearts and Hands of Amazon’.

Asif Hussain said, “The program has profoundly impacted over 500 learners from various age groups, delivering transformative educational experiences and vocational training.”

He said that the under-privileged children have been discriminated against and delinked from quality education because of their poverty, parental illiteracy and casteism. This initiative is operating under the powerful motto ‘Slums mein hai Dum’ (There is power in the slums), and offers six days a week classes, each four hours long, focusing on both basic and advanced literacy. Every batch concludes a four-month learning period with a ceremony where participants receive certificates and gifts, celebrating their commitment and achievements.

Asif Hussain said “One of the most inspiring outcomes has been the ability of the program to bridge the gap between different generations. The initiative's success is not limited to young students, many of whom have successfully transitioned into regular schools.”

It has also significantly enhanced the lives of adult learners, with previously unemployed individuals securing stable jobs thanks to the skills acquired through the programme. Additionally, elderly participants have become pillars of motivation within the community, inspiring both peers and younger generations to seek education as a means to improve their lives.

Moreover, the initiative has proactively addressed the integrated programmes on drug abuse prevention, human trafficking, domestic violence awareness, and the importance of voting, which have been vital in educating and equipping the community with knowledge and tools for a safer, more engaged life.

Asif Hussain said that partnerships play a critical role in achieving lasting social impact. “The hearts and hands of Amazon helped launch this pivotal project, and with continued support, we have been able to expand our reach and deepen our impact,” added Asif.

Moreover, in a bid to further empower adult learners, the initiative is now extending its program by introducing ‘Creative Stitches – Haath Hunar’, a tailoring and apparel design course. “We are committed to supporting them by securing stitching contracts for them, this provides not just learning, but also livelihood.

Asif said that his daughter Hiba Asif Hussain, Fatima Asif Hussain and son Ali Hussain, college students, professionals and other experts also visit these centres in different areas to teach and guide them. “It will help them grow and increase their lifestyle from slums to society and Oxford,” adds Asif.