Smart card crunch continues to dog motorists across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Once again, the road transport authority offices in Greater Hyderabad are facing shortage of vehicle Registration Certificates (RC) for over a month. The owners, who got their vehicles registered at RTA, are compelled to wait for more days for the issue of smart cards which contain details, as these offices are facing shortage of smart cards leaving applicants in the lurch.

Delay in dispatching these vital documents is causing inconvenience to the motorists in the city. This issue has been prevailing at all RTA offices in Greater Hyderabad, resulting in motorists being forced to do rounds of the RTA offices. According to sources, daily over 500 such transactions were done in 11 RTA offices. Some offices have stopped printing smart cards for more than a month. The printing of vehicle RC cards has come to a halt as the supply and distribution of smart cards has come to a standstill. The supply of RC cards, which were printed and dispatched through speed post, got halted after December.

Sources said that the issuing of cards is pending in Khairatabad, Moosarambagh, Uppal, Ibrahimpatnam, Bandlaguda, Kondapur, Attapur and other offices.

Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union, General secretary M Dayanand said, “The tender process has been initiated, but delays are occurring due to ongoing disputes between transport officials and contractors. Meanwhile, motorists are experiencing significant inconvenience, despite having already paid their service charges.” According to the motorists, they continued to face severe inconvenience with the inordinate delay in issuance of cards. And when contacted the officials at the RTA office, there was no response.

“The RTA Department must make sure that there is no halt on supply and printing of these vital documents. They must inform beforehand to the applicants or the motorists that the card issuance may take some time through media or can also by SMS to the applicant,” said Dayanand. The problem arises when vehicle owners go to fix the number plate, cross the State borders, or during vehicle checks.