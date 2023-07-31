Software engineer from Warangal found dead in Hyderabad

A software engineer from Warangal died under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad. According to the police details, Tripuradi Maniraj (30) came to Hyderabad on 28 July along with his father Naveen Kumar to get his passport. On the same evening after the work was done, Naveen Kumar returned to Warangal and Maniraj went to the new house of Chanakya, a friend staying in Alkapur.



The next day, Maniraj visited the Ganesh temple in Westmaredpalli and the Peddamma temple in Jubilee Hills with friends. Later he went to a pub in Jubilee Hills. From there Maniraj directly reached Chanakya's house. Chanakya informed his friend Maniraj who was in the bathroom that there was a meeting in the apartment and went.

When Maniraj returned at 11.30 after the meeting, he knocked on the bathroom door as Maniraj did not appear. However, due to lack of response, the neighbors were called and when they broke the door, Maniraj was found dead. Chanakya immediately told his parents on the phone. On reaching the city, Naveen Kumar filed a complaint with the police about the death of his son. Police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating.