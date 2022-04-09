Something fishy behind govt not handing over records to ED: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that there was something fishy in State government's resistance to hand over evidence related to the drug case of 2017 to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) despite order from the State High Court.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Bandi lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not being serious about the growing drug menace in the State. "What happened to the investigation and what is the progress in the case? Why is the State government not handing over records of the case to ED? The State High Court had directed to hand over the records to the ED.

But the State government is fearing to hand over even after the court issued contempt notices to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Excise Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed for not complying with its order," he said

The Karimnagar MP questioned whether State government resistance to handover records would bring into light the names of those closest to Chief Minister and the TRS leaders?

He further added that the then Director of Excise and Prohibition, Akun Sabharwal had sincerely investigated the drug case in 2017 unearthing all those involved.

But, when CM KCR turned into a villain to scuttle the probe, the IPS official had to leave the State on deputation to Delhi, he claimed.

Stressed that drug tests should be conducted on people irrespective of their party affiliations, Bandi added that BJP Yuva Morcha would be chalking out an action plan against the drug menace in Hyderabad, and his party would not leave the State government until proper investigations are carried out and those responsible were arrested. Responding to a question, he said there was no surprise CM KCR not paying respect to the Governor's office as he does not respect the Constitution itself.

On TRS protests over paddy procurement, he said all those participating were TRS leaders and cadre, but not farmers.