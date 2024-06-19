SOT cops seize 26 gm MDMA drug

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Special Operation Team (SOT), LB Nagar Zone Team, and Vanasthalipuram police on credible information, apprehended two interstate drug peddlers, one consumer, and seized 26 grams of MDMA drug on Tuesday.

According to Vanasthalipuram police officials, the accused, Attapuram Bharath Reddy and Wickyath, are close friends and were addicted to drugs. Since there is a huge demand for drugs, they decided to purchase the MDMA drug from Bengaluru at Rs 1,200 per gram and sell the same to needy customers for Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per gram to get easy money.

As per their plan, they contacted their sources in Bengaluru and purchased about 26 grams of MDMA drug at Rs 1,200 per gram. On June 16, during the evening hours, they reached Hyderabad along with MDMA drug packets and stored them in Wickyath’s house. On Monday, at about 11:20 pm while they were selling MDMA drug to a customer, namely Tanneru Hemanth Kumar, the police apprehended them and seized 26 grams of MDMA drug and four phones from their possession.

The officials registered the case, and the investigation is on. The accused, Attapuram Bharath Reddy, has a criminal record and is wanted in multiple cases, added senior police officer Vanasthalipuram police.