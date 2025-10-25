Speaker completes hearing of first batch of BRS MLAs

The hearing for the first batch of four BRS MLAs facing defection charges before Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar concluded on Friday, with advocates representing the MLAs and BRS party representatives submitting affidavits containing proof.

According to sources, advocates from both parties attended the hearing, which extended late into the night on Friday. Following his return from a foreign trip, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar took up the cases: K Sanjay versus T Prakash Goud, Chinta Prabhakar versus Kale Yadaiah and G Mahipal Reddy and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy versus B Krishnamohan Reddy.

The initial round of hearings was held from September 29 to October 1. The conclusion of the cases for these four MLAs, which was originally postponed from October 1, was finally completed on Friday. The proceedings involved arguments and the submission of evidence between the two sets of advocates.

Restrictions were imposed within the Assembly premises from Friday until October 31. The Speaker is scheduled to commence hearings for the remaining MLAs from Saturday.

A decision is likely to be taken on petitions filed against Kadiyam Srihari and DanamNagender, who have yet to respond to the notices served to them.

Sources suggest the Speaker may also take up the petitions concerning Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar and TellamVenkatrao.

The Speaker must deliver a decision by October 31, the deadline fixed by the Supreme Court. While hearing the case on July 31, the Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Augastine opined that petitions against MLAs should not be dragged for years. They remarked that the process "should not be an operation success patient dead" and instructed the Speaker’s office to take a decision within three months, with the deadline now rapidly approaching on October 31.

Meanwhile, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has publicly stated that he is prepared to resign. Addressing his followers, he affirmed his readiness to accept the Speaker's decision. He maintained that he won on the BRS ticket and remains in the party, asserting that his decision was motivated solely by the development of his constituency. He emotionally told his followers to hit him with slippers if they felt his decision was wrong.