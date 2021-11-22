Special GHMC drive today to give second vaccine dose

Hyderabad: A special drive to administer the second dose of Covid vaccine among eligible individuals in the city will be launched on November 22 by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in collaboration with the State health authorities.

The vaccine will be administered in all 'Basti Dawakhanas', vaccination centres and other state-run urban primary health centres. A total of 4,846 residential localities will be covered under the drive.

As part of the exercise, a door-to-door survey will be taken up by the GHMC officials to check for eligible persons. In case all eligible people in a house are vaccinated, a sticker will be pasted on their doors or entrance

The GHMC in a press release on Sunday appealed to people to utilise the opportunity. "The Health department has warned of a third wave. To avoid such surge in Covid cases in near future, the State government is organising a special vaccination drive to administer the second Covid dose." According to the release, the beneficiaries can walk-in and register themselves at the venue. Similar drives were held in GHMC limits earlier and spot registration helped people who were not aware of the procedures to get themselves registered using the CoWIN app. Civic body officials have also decided to involve elected representatives and resident welfare associations to execute the drive successfully.