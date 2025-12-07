Special Home Guard Co-operative Society soon

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said on Saturday that a dedicated Home Guard Co-operative Society will soon be set up under the city police to support the welfare of Home Guards, who he noted are performing duties on par with regular personnel.

Speaking at the grand Home Guards Raising Day celebrations held at CAR Headquarters on Saturday, Sajjanar said the initiative aims to promote the welfare of the approximately 5,000 Home Guards dedicated to maintaining law and order in the city. Addressing the gathering, Police Commissioner Sajjanar praised the Home Guards for their vital role alongside police personnel in security of the city. He revealed that 2,000 members have already enrolled in the forthcoming Co-operative Society and urged the remaining Home Guards to join promptly to avail welfare benefits.

The Commissioner further highlighted the government’s consideration of allotting double-bedroom houses to eligible Home Guards, aiming to improve their living standards. He stressed the importance of renewing driving licenses immediately to avoid insurance complications in the event of road accidents.

Underlining zero tolerance for misconduct, CP Sajjanar warned that strict legal action would be pursued against Home Guards found negligent or involved in corruption or illegal activities. He urged all personnel to uphold discipline and uphold the Police department’s reputation.

The event witnessed commendation certificates awarded to outstanding performers in the parade, and 25 individuals recognised for excellence in duty. Families of 18 deceased Home Guards received ex gratia cheques as a mark of respect.

Senior officials, including DCP (CAR) Hqtrs Rakshita Krishnamurthy and Home Guards Commandant NV Kishan Rao, were also present at the ceremony.