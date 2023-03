Special train from Secunderabad to Agartala

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway will run a one-way special train between Secunderabad and Agartala. Train No. 07018 (Secunderabad–Agartala) will depart at 11 am on Sunday and arrive at Agartala at 23.15 on Tuesday.

The train will also stop at Pagidipalli, Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot Jn, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagram Jn, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road Jn, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrakh, Balasore, Kharagpur Jn, Andul, Dankuni, Bardhaman, Rampur Hat, Malda Town, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, Mathabhanga, New Cooch Behar [C], New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Golpara, Guwahati, Jagi Road, Hojai, Lumding Jn, New Haflong, Badarpur, New Karimganj, Dharmanagar and Ambassa stations.