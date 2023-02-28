Special trains between Secunderabad, Tirupati

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, SCR (South Central Railway) will run special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

Train no-07489 will depart from Secunderabad at 8.10 pm and arrive Tirupati at 9 am.

The date of journey is March 3,train no-07190 will depart from Tirupati at on March 5at 4.35 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 6.25 pm.

These trains will halt at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions and will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, sleeper and general second class coaches.