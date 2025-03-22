Spend Rs 70 cr Iftar funds on bettering Muslim lives

Hyderabad: Abid Rasool Khan, the former Chairman of the Minorities Commission for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to cancel the state-sponsored Iftar event, which costs Rs 70 crore. He proposed that the funds be redirected towards educational initiatives aimed at improving the situation for Muslims.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Friday, Khan expressed his support for the resolution passed on March 16 by prominent citizens of Telangana and reputable NGOs dedicated to the betterment of minorities in the state. He objected to the expenditure, stating, “We oppose spending such a large amount on an event that holds no true significance in our religion and does not contribute to societal improvement.”

He requested that the Chief Minister put a stop to what he deemed extravagant and wasteful spending of public funds, suggesting that instead, the money should be allocated to projects that would enhance the lives of Muslims. “If this Rs 70 crore were used to establish a medical and pharmacy college for the Muslim community or any suitable educational programme, it would leave a lasting impact and be remembered for generations,” he remarked.

Khan expressed hope that the Chief Minister would consider his appeal and take appropriate action, as he is also a former senior vice-president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.