Sphoorthy Engineering College (Autonomous) organized Infinite Computer Solutions On-Campus Placement drive
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Training and Placement Cell of Sphoorthy Engineering College (Autonomous) organized Infinite Computer Solutions On-Campus Placement drive on 16th August, 2025 for 2025 and 2026 outgoing Batch and selected 46 students as Software Trainees and Associate Software Developers with a Package of 4.5 lakh per annum.
On this occasion, Sphoorthy Engineering College Secretary and Correspondent, Shri. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy garu congratulated the Selected Students and advised them to do well in their future endeavours. The Principal Dr. Giridhar Akulu, Head, IIIC, K, Sai Likith, Chief Coordinator Dr.C Lakshmi Nath, Placement Team and HRs of the MNC applauded and appreciated students' efforts.
