Live
- Left Front-Cong seat-sharing arrangement to continue in future: CPI-M
- Noida youth nabbed for threats to Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique; Mumbai Police get transit remand
- Spreading Diwali Joy: Meru International School Celebrates with MPPS Tellapur and MPPS Chandanagar
- Diwali 2024: Top Festive Gadget Picks for the Perfect Diwali Gift
- After Trami, Philippines braces for Typhoon Kong-rey
- NCP nominates Nawab Malik despite BJP’s objection
- PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Oct 30, launch projects worth Rs 280 crore
- ‘Thandel’ faces release date dilemma amid competition
- ‘Mura’ trailer promises a thrilling gangster drama
- Prasanth Varma gears up for ‘Jai Hanuman’ update ahead of Diwali
Just In
Spreading Diwali Joy: Meru International School Celebrates with MPPS Tellapur and MPPS Chandanagar
Meru International School students embraced the spirit of Diwali by visiting MPPS Tellapur and MPPS Chandanagar, bringing joy and festivity to the students of both government schools.
Meru International School students embraced the spirit of Diwali by visiting MPPS Tellapur and MPPS Chandanagar, bringing joy and festivity to the students of both government schools. Each celebration was packed with engaging activities designed to spark creativity and build friendships among the young learners.
The celebrations began with lively games, including a spirited round of Snakes and Ladders, showcasing the students' competitive spirit. Lantern-making stations allowed children to express their artistic flair by creating beautiful decorations that brightened the festive atmosphere. Colouring activities encouraged imaginative exploration, while energetic dance performances added a vibrant cultural touch. Various interactive games promote teamwork and collaboration, ensuring a fun-filled day.
To cap off the festivities, a delightful assortment of snacks was distributed, allowing every child to enjoy a taste of the season's sweetness. These meaningful visits not only celebrated the spirit of Diwali but also strengthened the bonds between the schools, fostering a sense of community and shared joy. As the day concluded, students left with smiles, treasured memories, and a deeper appreciation for the festival of lights.
About Meru: Meru International School (MIS) is a renowned institution dedicated to providing quality education and fostering an inclusive and culturally rich environment for students. With 2 branches in Miyapur and Tellapur, MIS is committed to shaping the future of the next generation through holistic education.