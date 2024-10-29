Spreading Diwali Joy: Meru International School Celebrates with MPPS Tellapur and MPPS Chandanagar

Meru International School students embraced the spirit of Diwali by visiting MPPS Tellapur and MPPS Chandanagar, bringing joy and festivity to the students of both government schools. Each celebration was packed with engaging activities designed to spark creativity and build friendships among the young learners.

The celebrations began with lively games, including a spirited round of Snakes and Ladders, showcasing the students' competitive spirit. Lantern-making stations allowed children to express their artistic flair by creating beautiful decorations that brightened the festive atmosphere. Colouring activities encouraged imaginative exploration, while energetic dance performances added a vibrant cultural touch. Various interactive games promote teamwork and collaboration, ensuring a fun-filled day.









To cap off the festivities, a delightful assortment of snacks was distributed, allowing every child to enjoy a taste of the season's sweetness. These meaningful visits not only celebrated the spirit of Diwali but also strengthened the bonds between the schools, fostering a sense of community and shared joy. As the day concluded, students left with smiles, treasured memories, and a deeper appreciation for the festival of lights.

About Meru: Meru International School (MIS) is a renowned institution dedicated to providing quality education and fostering an inclusive and culturally rich environment for students. With 2 branches in Miyapur and Tellapur, MIS is committed to shaping the future of the next generation through holistic education.