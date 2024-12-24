Sridhar Babu hardsells key sectors to Malayasia

Hyderabad: Telangana has created a highly conducive environment for investments in sectors such as electric vehicle manufacturing, industrial development, and commerce, said IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Speaking at a meeting with a delegation of Malaysian trade representatives at the Secretariat on Monday, the Minister highlighted the State's investment-friendly policies. The delegation's visit was organised following an invitation extended by the Minister during his participation in the Malaysian Telugu Maha Sabha last month. Sridhar Babu discussed potential Malaysian investments in solar power, dry ports, sewage treatment plants, and marketing support for women entrepreneurs and startups. He invited Malaysian collaboration in building advanced sewage treatment plants for desilting and cleaning Hussain Sagar Lake and highlighted the government’s plans to establish two additional dry ports in the State, seeking Malaysian participation in their development. Proposals to develop Kinnerasani and Srisailam backwaters into major tourist attractions with resort facilities were also shared.

The Minister noted that Telangana has over 6.4 million women engaged in self-help groups and sought Malaysian support in marketing their products. He proposed organising an exhibition in Malaysia to showcase Telangana-made products, which received a positive response from the delegation. He also highlighted the ample opportunities in the food processing sector and encouraged Malaysian firms to explore investments in this area.

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao urged Malaysia to supply palm oil seeds or establish nurseries in Telangana. He requested support for developing short-height palm varieties with shorter leaves and resistance to diseases like Ganoderma. He revealed that Telangana aims to expand palm oil cultivation to 1 million acres in the next four to five years, with the potential to extend it to two million acres.