Statue of Equality created a history: Spiritual leaders

Hyderabad: Sri Datta Pitadhipati Sri Ganapathi Sachidananda Swamy, Tridandi Sri Lakshmi Prapanna Jeeyar Swamy, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Swamy Vidya Bhaskar were among the prominent spiritual leaders who applauded the installation of the Statue of Equality, here on Friday.

Addressing after participating in a Yagna, Sachidananda Swamy stressed the need for people to realise the "Parabrahma Tatva and Tatva of Acharaya, and how Ramanujacharaya resolutely made efforts to bring people together."

He said that the efforts of Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy in giving shape to the Samatha Murthi Pranganam in Sri Ramanagari was a historical occasion. The way it was created to inspire and pass on the message of Ramanuja would be remembered for generations. There are many known historical pilgrim places in the Telugu states and south India, but, the Samatha Murthi Pranganam would help in knowing the message and spirit of the ancient wisdom, he said.

Lakshmi Prapanna Jeeyar Swamy said that the efforts and mission of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy to spread the message of Ramanuja would be remembered by people in history. He stressed that Ramanuja's message was relevant for the spiritual, social and individual well-being of the people.

Baba Ramdev said that every Indian wish to see the ancient tradition, knowledge and tradition of the eternal dharma should once visit the Samatha Murthi Pranganam. He recalled how Ramanuja has made the metaphysical and existential world relevant to the common man with his message.

Visisistadvita has made how all beings despite being different in the real world situation could live without conflict and with equality. Similarly, the efforts of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy in creating the gigantic project was a live presentation of Ramanuja's spirit and teachings. The service to the Vaidkika Dharma, Sanatana and Rushi Karya by Chinna Jeeyar Swamy would be remembered for generations to come.

Further, another major achievement Chinna Jeeyar Swamy made was that for a long the partisan attitudes prevailing in the country could not give due respect to the tradition of gurus in the country. However, the Samatha Murthi Pranganam, the Statue of Equality, and the 108-Divya desa project has ended such discrimination giving due respect to great guru Ramanuja, he added. Swamy Vidya Bhaskar also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, the Swamijis, Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi, DRDO chief Sathish Reddy were accorded blessings by the Veda Pandits.