Stick to rules, Hyderabad CP CV Anand tells pub, bar owners 

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Friday held a meeting with more than 100 owners of pubs, bars and restaurants, and drive-in restaurants in his office over various issues related to drugs usage, sound pollution, and other complaints related to running of pubs and bars in city.

He said the meeting was necessitated in the wake of the recent drugs case where cocaine was found in Pudding Mink and Pub. Frequent complaints were being reported from residents on sound pollution, parking congestion and misbehaviour by drunken people.

The CP briefly shared internal reports, and complaints received from the public on pubs and bars in city.

Anand explained laws and norms on conduct of their business which will henceforth be re-started with immediate effect. He stated, "The managements are instructed not to allow under-aged persons into pubs and bars and to restrict sound levels.

Also, the managements should install CCTVs with 30 days backup and constitute a dedicated team to monitor, soundproof premises, engage valet drivers to avoid drunken driving, and frisk staff and customers. Stringent action will be initiated against erring managements who resort to illegal activities. Orders received beyond 11 pm shouldn't be accepted; establishments should be closed by 12 am."

Except on Friday and Saturday grace period of one and half hours will be given to settle accounts and clean the premises. Customers can be politely notified by dimming lights prior to 10 minutes of closing, a common practice in developed countries. The spirit of according permission to star hotels (four-star and above) to serve liquor for 24 hours is in view of its international travellers or delegates, but not for the public, said Anand.

He added, "Adhering to priority laid down on ease of doing business by the State government, we will soon facilitate an option online on our website through which you can apply for renewals and other licences; there shall be minimum interaction and no harassment by the police."