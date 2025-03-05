Stop empty talk and review RRR project: Laxman to Revanth

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his lack of effective governance and failure to fulfil 420 electoral promises. He accused the Chief Minister of trying to divert public attention by blaming the BJP, the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and state BJP leaders. Addressing the media on Tuesday, he demanded that the Chief Minister conduct a comprehensive review of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) to facilitate a scientific survey.

Dr Laxman pointed out that the BRS regime had altered the alignment of the northern part of the RRR, harming farmers to benefit its leaders and enrich themselves through real estate. He noted that Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, had promised justice to the farmers losing their land in the northern part of the RRR in Nalgonda and Bhongiri, and had participated in protests against the BRS regime.

Additionally, the Congress party organised a public meeting in Bhongiri where Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra assured farmers that support would come once Congress regained power. However, according to Dr Laxman, many Congress Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and MPs expressed their helplessness, claiming that the Chief Minister is solely responsible for overseeing the RRR. He criticised the Congress government for not submitting a correct Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the RRR, which was necessary after changing the alignment on the southern part, while simultaneously pressuring the Centre to call for tenders.