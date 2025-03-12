Stormy budget session ahead

The session, which is likely to conclude by March 29, is expected to see the passage of two significant bills: the implementation of a 42 percent quota for BCs and the classification of SCs. Other key policy decisions related to tourism, irrigation, and land revenue—particularly the enforcement of Bhubharati in place of Dharani—are also expected to be taken up during the session

The budget session, set to begin on Wednesday, promises to be a stormy one for two key reasons. Firstly, the Congress is expected to take on the BRS, holding them responsible for the state's poor financial condition and alleging that they pushed Telangana into a debt trap. On the other hand, the BRS will counter these allegations by accusing the government of taking Rs 1.5 lakh crore in loans within 10 months, compared to the Rs 4 lakh crore borrowed by the BRS government over 10 years.

The BJP, buoyed by its recent victory in the MLC elections, is also likely to raise various issues, including farmer and weaver suicides, the health crisis in districts, and other pressing concerns.

While the presence of Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to raise tensions in the Assembly, sources indicate that he will only be attending the joint session on Wednesday and the budget presentation on Thursday. Party leaders argue that there is no need for him to attend the entire session, as they believe he may not be given sufficient time to counter the opposition.

The BRS is expected to highlight several issues, including the alleged failure of the government in providing loans to farmers, inadequate irrigation facilities, dried-up crops, and poor power management for agriculture.

Additionally, they plan to raise concerns regarding the SLBC accident and accuse the government of showing undue haste in restarting the project works.

The session, which is likely to conclude by March 29, is expected to see the passage of two significant bills: the implementation of a 42 percent quota for BCs and the classification of SCs.

Other key policy decisions related to tourism, irrigation, and land revenue—particularly the enforcement of Bhubharati in place of Dharani—are also expected to be taken up during the session.

Both Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao have instructed their party members to attend the session well-prepared with information and talking points.

While the Chief Minister has urged his MLAs to effectively counter the opposition, KCR has directed his party members to "expose" the government's failures.

Anticipating flash protests from organizations affiliated with opposition parties, a three-tier police security system has been deployed around the Assembly premises.

Barbed wire barricades have been set up along the Assembly Road to prevent protesters from entering the premises.