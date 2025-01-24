Strong determination is his key to success

Hyderabad: Typically, IITians and engineering graduates dominate the IT solutions sector and lead multinational companies. However, K Sivaram Prasad, a humanities graduate from the prestigious Nizam College, stands out as an exception. Despite lacking a formal background in business management from institutions like the IIMs or technical expertise from India's top engineering colleges, Sivaram has carved a niche for himself among top-tier management professionals in Hyderabad—a rapidly growing hub for IT and AI on the global stage.

Sivaram began his career humbly as a sales representative but has risen to position of Vice President at a leading IT solutions company in Hyderabad. His relentless dedication and unwavering work ethic have propelled him to one of the highest echelons of corporate management in the city. Today, he manages and mentors large teams while driving significant revenue growth for his organization.

In a testament to his enterprising spirit, Sivaram has successfully built, operated, and transitioned over 500 engineers for Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India within just 18 months. Reflecting on his journey, he shared, "I faced numerous challenges to reach the level of Vice President at the prestigious Inspire Edge IT Solutions. The round-the-clock schedules, continuous client meetings, understanding competitive global markets, and meeting company requirements are demanding tasks for any corporate professional." Sivaram revealed that he devoted nearly 19 hours a day to achieve the ambitious goals set by his company, yielding remarkable results.

"I studied BA (Literature with Social Science subjects) and initially aspired to become a civil servant. However, due to personal reasons, I shifted paths and joined a private company as a sales representative in a traditional business. From that point onward, I resolved to rise to the top level of corporate management," Sivaram recounted. Over the past two decades, he has continually upgraded his skills, adopted new technologies and mastered evolving management practices.

Sivaram made his foray into the corporate IT sector during the global IT boom of the early 2000s. Leveraging every opportunity, he demonstrated expertise in key areas such as account management, B2B marketing, process excellence, and talent development. His dynamic leadership has consistently driven results for the companies he has worked with.

Looking ahead, Sivaram aspires to achieve yet another milestone in his career. His vision includes attracting more foreign corporate investments and leveraging India's immense talent pool to develop innovative business solutions on a global scale.