Live
- Possible to make postal dept profitable: Scindia
- LG approves creation of over 3,200 posts in prisons dept
- Students and Teachers Celebrate Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Birth Anniversary at Shree Medha School
- ED Conducts Raids In West Bengal Over RG Kar Medical College Financial Scam
- Spiritual Speaker’s Comments At Chennai School Spark Controversy
- Shanti Vidyanikethan High School Celebrates Krishna Ashtami and Teacher’s Day
- Governor Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Anti-Rape Bill
- First emergency alert issued at Dowleswaram amid Godavari in spate
- You don't starve in India if you have some talent: Jakes Bejoy
- AP Govt. deploys Army to fill the third breach at Budameru
Just In
Students and Teachers Celebrate Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Birth Anniversary at Shree Medha School
Shree Medha School in Manikonda marked a special occasion today by celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a revered philosopher and educator, with a combined celebration of Students and Teachers Day.
Shree Medha School in Manikonda marked a special occasion today by celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a revered philosopher and educator, with a combined celebration of Students and Teachers Day. The event brought together students and teachers in a vibrant show of appreciation and respect.
The celebration featured various activities that honored the contributions of educators while also recognizing the hard work and achievements of students. Festivities included cultural performances, speeches, and award presentations, all aimed at fostering a spirit of unity and appreciation between the two groups.
In her address, the principal highlighted the importance of Dr. Radhakrishnan’s philosophy on education and his dedication to advancing learning and knowledge. She encouraged students to exemplify the values of respect and gratitude towards their teachers, who play a pivotal role in shaping their futures.
Teachers were also honored with gifts and heartfelt messages from students, reflecting the profound impact educators have on their lives. The event served not only as a celebration of Dr. Radhakrishnan's legacy but also as a reminder of the collaborative spirit of learning that thrives within the school community.
Overall, the celebration at Shree Medha School was a heartfelt tribute to the teachings of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, fostering a sense of gratitude and camaraderie among students and teachers alike.