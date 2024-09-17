Stung by installation near Sectt, BRS vows to relocate Rajiv Gandhi statue

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Monday said that placing the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of Secretariat was an insult to Telangana Talli and announced that after coming to power the statue would be relocated to Gandhi Bhavan with full honours.

The party leaders said that KCR had planned to have the statue of Telangana Talli in front of the Secretariat and the designs were also ready by June 2023. The party has given a call to the cadre to take up the milk bath of Telangana Talli statue on Tuesday. Expressing outrage over installation of the statue, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the BRS would relocate the statue to Gandhi Bhavan with full honors upon returning to power. “Revanth Reddy has mortgaged Telangana's soul to please Delhi bosses. This is a shameful act that undermines Telangana's identity,” said KTR.

In protest, KTR has called upon the party cadres to conduct ‘palabhishekam’ to all Telangana Talli statues across the State on Tuesday. He urged BRS cadres and supporters to express dissent against the Congress government's move, which he believes disrespects Telangana Talli. Entire Telangana society is deeply hurt by the installation of Rajiv Gandhi's statue in a place meant for Telangana Talli. He advised Revanth Reddy to rectify this mistake immediately, warning that the people of Telangana would surely teach a lesson at the right time if he fails to do so. The BRS is the only party that will fight uncompromisingly for Telangana's identity and interests, said KTR emphasising that BRS stands for the welfare of Telangana people, not for the approval of Delhi bosses, and will continue to be the shield protecting Telangana's interests.

MLA V Prashanth Reddy said that the Chief Minister was not allowing the visitors at Martyrs Memorial in front of the Secretariat only because it was constructed by former CM K Chandrashekar Rao. The CM is not allowing people to visit even at the 125-feet Dr BR Ambedkar statue. He recalled that KCR wanted Telangana Talli statue in between Secretariat and Martyrs Memorial but Revanth Reddy was against the decision.