Live
- Osmania Hospital doctor’s painless haemorrhoid treatment technique gets int’l recognition
- Land worth Rs 7 cr donated to Urukunda Narasimha Swamy Temple
- Man arrested, 670 e-cigarettes worth Rs 21 lakh seized
- Permissions granted for 53 applications through single desk portal
- Be stakeholders in Viksit Bharat vision: UMoS Defence
- City student bags gold in Taekwondo championship
- Reforms aim to give big boost to mineral sector: Kishan
- Indiramma houses for urban poor with G+3 model: Ponguleti
- Tight security for Bakrid celebrations
- Development through focus on priority sectors: JC
Supreme Court slaps notice on KTR over alleged Musi scam
Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to KT Rama Rao in the case related to the BRS leader’s allegations of corruption by the Congress...
Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to KT Rama Rao in the case related to the BRS leader’s allegations of corruption by the Congress government to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore in Musi.
A hearing was held in the Supreme Court on Friday on the petition filed by Congress leader Atram Suguna. A bench comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma heard the petition. Rama Rao had previously alleged that the Congress government had committed a scam of Rs 25,000 crore in the name of Musi rejuvenation.
Expressing strong objection to the allegations made by KTR, Congress leader Atram Suguna filed a complaint at the Utnur police station. The police registered a case against KTR based on the complaint of the Congress leader. KTR had earlier approached the Telangana High Court to quash the case registered against him. After hearing the arguments, the High Court gave a verdict quashing the FIR registered against KTR. However, Suguna filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court verdict. The hearing on this was held on Friday and the Supreme Court issued notices to KTR asking him to reply to the petition.