Supreme Court slaps notice on KTR over alleged Musi scam

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to KT Rama Rao in the case related to the BRS leader’s allegations of corruption by the Congress government to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore in Musi.

A hearing was held in the Supreme Court on Friday on the petition filed by Congress leader Atram Suguna. A bench comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma heard the petition. Rama Rao had previously alleged that the Congress government had committed a scam of Rs 25,000 crore in the name of Musi rejuvenation.

Expressing strong objection to the allegations made by KTR, Congress leader Atram Suguna filed a complaint at the Utnur police station. The police registered a case against KTR based on the complaint of the Congress leader. KTR had earlier approached the Telangana High Court to quash the case registered against him. After hearing the arguments, the High Court gave a verdict quashing the FIR registered against KTR. However, Suguna filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court verdict. The hearing on this was held on Friday and the Supreme Court issued notices to KTR asking him to reply to the petition.