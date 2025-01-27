  • Menu
SVPNPA organises blood donation camp for Thalassemia patients
To commemorate the 76th Republic Day, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), in partnership with the Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society, organised a special successful blood donation camp at the National Police Academy.

Hyderabad: To commemorate the 76th Republic Day, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), in partnership with the Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society, organised a special successful blood donation camp at the National Police Academy. The camp aimed to provide vital support to individuals suffering from thalassaemia, a hereditary blood disorder. All the blood units collected were donated to the Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society. SVPNPA director, Amit Garg; president of the Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society, Dr Chandrakanth Agarwal and Dr Chandrashekar; and TGCS joint secretary Aleem Baig attended the event and expressed their gratitude to the organisers, volunteers, and blood donors.

