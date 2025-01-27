SVPNPA organises blood donation camp for Thalassemia patients

Hyderabad: To commemorate the 76th Republic Day, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), in partnership with the Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society, organised a special successful blood donation camp at the National Police Academy. The camp aimed to provide vital support to individuals suffering from thalassaemia, a hereditary blood disorder. All the blood units collected were donated to the Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society. SVPNPA director, Amit Garg; president of the Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society, Dr Chandrakanth Agarwal and Dr Chandrashekar; and TGCS joint secretary Aleem Baig attended the event and expressed their gratitude to the organisers, volunteers, and blood donors.