T-Works, invites applications for 2022 fellowship

Hyderabad: The country's largest prototyping centre, T-Works has invited applications for its 2022 fellowship programme for creative and passionate individuals. The position is based out of Hyderabad and the fellows will get to engage with stakeholders from government, corporate, educational institutions, start-ups, artists and makers.

The 12-month programme will involve learning about T-Works programmes and also conceptualising new ones. In addition, they will spend time executing proposed plans and can choose to work independently or with the existing teams or take complete ownership of a project or programme.

Candidates with passion for maker culture and one or more skills across functions can apply. Whether you like to sketch, design, model, prototype, experiment, cut, weld, drill, or just make things, you can contribute.

The last date for submitting applications is February 15. Candidates with formal education in engineering/arts/design/management /operations/or any other field can apply. Having graduation/diploma /certification in respective field of education will be preferred. Remuneration is being offered at two levels – for fellow with work experience under 10 years, it is Rs 40,000 a month; for senior fellow with work experience greater than or equal to 10 years the remuneration is Rs 55,000. For details the candidates can visit https://tworks.telangana.gov.in/fellowship?s=08.