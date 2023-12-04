T-Works to host two day Maker Faire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: T-Works to host a two-day Maker Faire in Hyderabad on December 16 and 17 from 10 am to 8 pm.

According to T-Works official, the two-day event is set to host an array of 80 workshops and 40 interactive zones spanning ceramics, pottery, 3D printing, robotics, laser cutting, resin art, painting, sketching, and much more.

Anticipating a footfall of 50,000 attendees, the event boasts 500 makers and 20 installations. Attendees can explore the event free of charge and immerse themselves in captivating art installations, public sculptures, electronics, and more. Maker Faire is geared towards fostering hands-on creativity. Students and participants will not only get a chance to witness but actively engage in workshops and interactive zones. This festival promises a unique opportunity to showcase talents, learn new skills, and be part of a community that embraces the joy of making, said a senior officer.