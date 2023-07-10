Talasani Srinivas Yadav responds on oracle Jogini Swarnalata

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Lashkar Bonala Jatara is being held in full splendour. Secunderabad Ujjain Mahankali temple was thronged by devotees on the second day. The event which is very important and which the people of Telangana state are waiting for has ended on Monday. As part of this Jogini stood on a golden green earthen pot and made a prophecy. Devotees came in large numbers to listen to the prophecy. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav spoke after the prophecy.

The minister said that he is happy to say that the Bonalu programme went well. It is said that lakhs of devotees come to the fair and have darshan of the Goddess Ammavaru. All farmers are happy after 2014.

He said that all the mechanisms of the government have contributed to the organization of the fair. Arrangements were made without any hindrance. In a little while, the procession of Potaraju and the festival will be held grandly. Minister Talasani said that there will be a procession of food carts at 7 pm.