Talasani Srinivas Yadav starts distribution of Fish Prasadam at Nampally

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav
Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav(File Photo)

Telangana State Animal Husbandry and Cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav flags of distribution of Fish Prasadam on Friday at Nampally Exhibition grounds.

Distribution of Fish Prasadam has started at Nampally exhibition ground. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav flagged of the program at 8 am on Friday, which continue till 8 am tomorrow where in two lakh people are likely to take fish prasadam.

The officials under the direction of GHMC, Revenue, R&B, Water Board, Police, Fisheries, Electricity and other departments have completed all the arrangements. The exhibition grounds were crowded on Thursday as thousands of people flocked from different parts of the country along with the Telugu states, a day before the Fish Prasad, which is being organised after a gap of three years. Many voluntary organisations have provided food facilities to them.

Telangana State Fisheries Department has made 6 lakh fish fry available while the police have deployed the forces in large number to ensure smooth peaceful conduction of the program. The traffic restrictions were also imposed.

