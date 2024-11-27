Tanker seized for dumping chemicals into Musi River

Hyderabad: In swift action, residents of Langar Houz apprehended a tanker driver and seized the tanker on Monday night after spotting the vehicle attempting to dump harmful chemical waste into the Musi River.

The tanker emblazoned with bold lettering of ‘Hydrochloric Acid’ raised alarm when it was seen heading towards the riverbed near the Ram Temple near Bapu Ghat in Langar Houz. The incident has caused anger among local residents, particularly as the State government is actively working on the river's restoration as part of its Musi rejuvenation programme.

The late-night activity revealed that the driver, when questioned, admitted to being instructed to dump chemical waste into the river. The residents immediately informed the Attapur police, who arrived at the scene and took the driver into custody. The tanker, carrying hydrochloric acid, was seized by the authorities.