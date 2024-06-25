Live
Just In
Task Force cops nab three, seize 48 litres of alcohol
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force apprehended three persons serving liquor in the early hours of Monday across various police jurisdictions in Hyderabad. During the raid, they seized 48 litres of alcohol worth Rs 1.6 lakh.
The accused are identified as Chittuluri Srinivas, V Narsihma, and M Mallesh. According to the police, the raids were conducted within the limits of Banjara Hills, Borabanda, and Chikkadapally police stations. The police said, ‘The Blue Heaven Restaurant and Bar’ was operating illegally by serving liquor on an early Monday morning. They were making profits by selling liquor more than the permitted time, thus violating excise department regulations.”
Earlier in March, almost 100 liquor shops were raided in different police stations. Twenty-nine persons were arrested. Liquor shops thrive on highways, slums, and near auto/taxi stands—places where liquor is sold round the clock at a higher price.