Teachers demand spouse transfers, stage protest at Pragati Bhavan

Hyderabad: Continuing their protests, teachers on Sunday gathered at the door steps of Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, to press their demand and implement spouse transfers.

However, the protesters were arrested along with children on the second day as well and lodged in Bollaram, Goshamahal, and Panjagutta police stations. They continued their agitation in the police station since morning and expressed that they were not provided even basic amenities and food to children.

The protestors held placards not to separate their families, as the wife is serving in one district and the husband in another district and said that, particularly, those belonging to the 2017 recruited batch have been having a hell of a time due to GO No. 317. Despite several appeals and agitations over the past 13 months, all their pleas have fallen on deaf ears with the State Education Department and school education department officials.

It was against this backdrop that the teachers said that they had come for an ordinance with CM KCR, seeking his interventions to solve their difficulties.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Teachers Union condemned the arrests of teachers along with their children and demanded their immediate release and implement spouse transfers.

Reacting to the teacher couple's agitation, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked CM KCR whether his heart does not melt even if the children are crying instead let the police arrest them along with their parents and lodge them in police stations. The Karimnagar MP asked whether the BRS chief did not care about human relations other than seats and votes.

Appealing to all sections of democratic forces in the State to come forward in support of teachers, he asked if it was a crime to provide an opportunity for both husband and wife to work in the same station. Demanding the immediate release of teachers, he asked CM KCR to resolve the problem faced by employees and teachers because of GO No. 317.

Sanjay Kumar said that if the state government fails to amend GO 317, it will be done by the BJP as soon as it comes to power in Telangana.