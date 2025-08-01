Teams raid e-com warehouses in city; find multiple violations

Hyderabad: Following complaints regarding the sale of expired products on e-commerce platforms, the Task Force of the Food Safety wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday conducted raids at various warehouses across the city. The team identified irregularities, assessing hygiene, waste management, and regulatory compliance. Expiry dates, storage conditions, and labelling were thoroughly checked.

On Thursday, Food Safety officers conducted surprise inspections on retail storage, distribution, and delivery points maintained by organisations operating through e-commerce platforms. As many as 35 establishments were inspected by the Food Safety Officers, and 65 samples were collected, with the drive ongoing.

The officers inspected Blink Commerce (Malkajgiri), Swiggy Instamart (Tarnaka), and BigBasket. “The inspections were conducted to assess hygiene, waste management, and regulatory compliance. Expiry dates, storage conditions, and labelling were thoroughly checked. Notices were issued, mandating immediate corrective action. Checks included storage of consumables, packaging standards, and fire safety. The focus is on ensuring public health and food safety in distribution chains,” said a senior officer at the Food Safety Department.

According to officials, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan instructed all Food Safety Officers, GHMC, to inspect retail storage, distribution, and delivery points maintained by organisations operating through e-commerce platforms—including Zepto, Amazon Fresh, Insta Mart, Blinkit, Big Basket, Swiggy, and Zomato, among others—within their circle jurisdiction. The directive was to thoroughly check food articles, storage facilities, and documentation, and to initiate action under the provisions of the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006, and Rules &Regulations, 2011, as frequent complaints are being received regarding non-maintenance of quality standards and the delivery of expired food articles by these platforms. Common violations noticed during the inspection included: food handlers found without hair caps and gloves; improper pest management; food and non-food products stored together; food items kept randomly; housefly infestation observed; and no medical fitness certificates for food handlers.

During the inspections, upon finding violations of the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006, and Rules & Regulations, 2011, notices are being issued for the rectification of defects. In cases of any major violation, adjudication will be filed before the concerned Adjudication Officers.