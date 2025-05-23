Live
Tech Mahindra to Conduct Pool Campus Drive at Sphoorthy Engineering College
Highlights
Sphoorthy Engineering College, Nadergul, is set to host a Pool Campus Placement Drive in collaboration with Tech Mahindra on May 22, 2025. The drive, open to graduates from 2023, 2024, and 2025 across all streams, offers immediate joining opportunities.
The event will run from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Candidates must bring a hard copy of their resume, academic documents, ID proof, and two passport-sized photos. The selection process includes a Pre-Placement Talk, Preliminary Round, and Interview. For details, contact Dr. D. Hemanath (9121001921) or Dr. C. Lakshmi Nath (9866333954).
