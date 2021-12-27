Telangana: 12 test positive for Omicron at Hyderabad airport

Omicron in Hyderabad: As many as 12 persons tested positive for Omicron including 10 international passengers who arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and two close contacts of Omicron infected patients tested positive for the new variant on Monday.



With the 12 new cases, the total number of Omicron cases in Telangana went up to, 55 out of which 4 individuals were close contacts while the rest were international travelers.



Of the 12 Omicron infected persons who tested positive on Monday, 10 arrived from non-at-risk countries.



Out of the total 55 Omicron positive cases, 38 passengers were from non at-risk countries, three were from at-risk countries and four individuals were close contacts of Omicron positive patients.



On the other hand, a total of 10 international arrivals have recovered from the Omicron variant so far.