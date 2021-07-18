Telangana administered over 1.32 Crore doses so far

Hyderabad: The number of doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Telangana reached 1.32 crore as more than 1.18 lakh doses were given during the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,18,724 doses were administered across the state on Saturday till 9 p.m. taking the cumulative doses to 1,32,66,035. Nearly 24 lakh of them are second dose while the remaining are first dose.

Among 33 districts in the state, Hyderabad stands first with administration of 29.47 lakh doses. Rangareddy (18.03 lakh) and Medchal (16.97 lakh) districts adjoining Hyderabad are at second and third place respectively.

While over 1.05 crore doses of Covishield were administered, the number of Covaxin doses stood at little over 26.80 lakh.

According to director of public health and family welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, 34,967 beneficiaries received first dose on Saturday while the number of those who took second shot stood at 83,757.

The health authorities continue to focus on vaccinating the 18-44 age group. During the last 24 hours, 27,693 people in this group received the first dose while 42,242 were given the second dose.

As many as 39,565 people aged 45 years and above were administered second dose while 7,114 received the first shot.

A total of 789 vaccinating centres, including 72 private centres operated across the state on Saturday.

Officials said the highest number of beneficiaries so far is in the age group of 45 years and above. A total of 69,50,727 doses were administered to them.

According to data available on Cowin dashboard, 44,74,138 doses were given for people in 45-60 age group while 27,33,424 doses were given to people above 60 years

The number of beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group stood at 53,25,442. The state has also administered 5,16,934 doses to healthcare workers and 4,72,932 doses to frontline workers.