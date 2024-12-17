Live
Telangana Assembly to Convene Today: Panchayati Raj and ROR Amendment Bills to be Introduced
Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly is set to convene today, where the state government will introduce key bills, including the Panchayati Raj Amendment Bill and the Record of Rights (ROR) Amendment Bill.
The amendments are aimed at improving governance and addressing various administrative concerns. The Panchayati Raj Amendment Bill is expected to bring reforms to strengthen local governance bodies, ensuring more efficient functioning at the grassroots level.
Meanwhile, the ROR Amendment Bill seeks to streamline land records and ownership processes, addressing long-standing issues related to land documentation and disputes. The changes are anticipated to enhance transparency and accessibility for landowners.
The session is expected to witness discussions on these critical legislative proposals as the government focuses on enhancing rural governance and land management systems.